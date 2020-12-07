What you need to know: Dec. 7

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s going to be a nice and quiet upcoming workweek.
Cloudy conditions this morning will give way to sunshine as an upper disturbance kicks out of the Ohio Valley.
Sunny, dry weather over the next few days will carry us into the mid-60s ahead of our next rain system.
On Friday, a cold front is set to deliver a half-inch of rain to Region 8, followed by colder weather this weekend.
News Headlines
A Jonesboro murder suspect was captured in Kansas City and is expected in court today.
A couple living in Arkansas is worried about mudslides damaging an Alaska community.
COVID-19 cases were at record-breaking numbers over the past week, which is causing many things to look different this holiday season.
Today is the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
A remembrance ceremony is happening this morning at 10 in downtown Jonesboro.
It’s something that has been five decades in the making.
A Mississippi County native who enlisted in the Marines before graduating high school is getting his school diploma.
Adam Jones and Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.