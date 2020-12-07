Woman accused of arson after moving items out of home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro woman is accused of arson after moving her belongings out of a residence before a fire started, court documents say.
On Nov. 28, The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 Block of E. Washington at 1:38 p.m.
At 4:28 p.m. Jonesboro police were called to a residential burglary in the 1100 block of E. Washington.
An affidavit says Venissa Miller Payne was caught by witnesses inside the residence hiding behind a door.
Payne left the home on foot but left a purse behind in the residence with personal belongings.
The Fire Marshal was called to the fire to investigate due to the “suspicious nature” and was able to locate different locations in the residence where the fire started.
The fire victim told the fire marshal Venissa Payne had been staying at the home and that the victim had gotten into an argument with Payne telling her to leave.
According to the affidavit, Payne admitted to moving her belongings from the residence and placing them in an empty lot before the house caught fire.
Payne said she put a toboggan hat on a mirror, saying a candle was lit and the toboggan must have fallen on the candle, causing the fire.
A JPD detective and JFD fire marshals were able to find the items in an empty log behind the residence.
Payne faces arson - damage $500 or more, burglary, residential and theft $1,000 or less from building charge.
A judge set a $100,000 cash/surety bond.
Payne is to appear back in court on Jan. 22.
