Woman brightens the lives of those with COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One woman has taken a bad situation and is bringing joy to others.
Jamie Whitehead lost her father, Larry Crowell, after a short battle with COVID-19.
All leading her to turn her sorrow into something joyful.
Whitehead has created artwork to decorate the rooms of coronavirus patients at St. Bernards.
If you would like to donate artwork, you can drop it off at St. Bernards Development Foundation located at 400 East St. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
