Arkansas guard Chelsea Dungee named SEC Player of the Week

The Sapulpa, Oklahoma native was the tip of the spear against Baylor, as she scored 22 points on six of 13 shooting. Where Dungee was most effective, though, was getting to the line – she made 10 of her 12 free throws on Sunday night, which matched a season high in free throws made and set a new season high in free throws attempted. Dungee has been the best player in the country at drawing fouls and converting at the charity stripe, as she has more free throws made (45) and free throws attempted (59) than any player in the NCAA. Her seven fouls drawn in the Baylor game also helped get the Lady Bears into foul trouble, a huge reason Arkansas was able to take down the champs.