Arkansas LB Grant Morgan nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

Without one Division I scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016.