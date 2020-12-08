Arkansas ranks 25th in the nation for new COVID-19 cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas ranks 25th for 446 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people compared to the national average at 385 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000. That’s according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report obtained by ABC News.
Of Arkansas counties, 93% of them have moderate to high community transmission levels among the yellow, orange, and red zones, with 51% having high community transmission levels (red zone).
The death rate in Arkansas is up 49% in the last week at 5.3 per 100,000.
Hospital admissions are also up 14 percent in the last week at 36 per 100 beds.
The following are Region 8 counties listed in the red, orange and yellow zones.
Red Counties: Craighead Greene, Jackson, Mississippi, Clay, Poinsett, Sharp, Cleburne, Izard, Fulton and Stone
Orange Counties: Baxter, St. Francis, Randolph and Lawrence
Yellow Counties: White, Crittenden and Independence.
