Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UAPB Wednesday

With six points against Crowley’s Ridge College, Marquis Eaton moved to 28th on the career scoring list with 1,018 passing Jabari Myles (1,013) and he is seven points shy of Jay Hansen for 27th. The Red Wolves 115 points scored against Crowley’s Ridge College are the fifth-most in school history and most since scoring 116 in the four-overtime victory against Little Rock on March 14, 2014.