Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts UAPB Wednesday

ARKANSAS STATE (1-3) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5)
Wednesday, December 9 • 6:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ • Listen • Live Stats
The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,223-1,186 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season.
With six points against Crowley’s Ridge College, Marquis Eaton moved to 28th on the career scoring list with 1,018 passing Jabari Myles (1,013) and he is seven points shy of Jay Hansen for 27th. The Red Wolves 115 points scored against Crowley’s Ridge College are the fifth-most in school history and most since scoring 116 in the four-overtime victory against Little Rock on March 14, 2014.
A-State set a First National Bank Arena record with 46 field goals made against Crowley’s Ridge College, three shy of the program record of 49 against Tusculum in 1972. The Red Wolves rank 10th nationally in 3-point field goal defense holding opponents to 19.8 percent (18-91) after ranking 263rd last season (.344),
The Red Wolves are among 25 Division I teams to have players from 12 or more states and/or countries. With his first career double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, Norchad Omier is the first A-State player with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since Anthony Livingston against ULM back on February 13, 2016.
