Blytheville School District implements Engage AR

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This year, over 700 students at Blytheville School District have switched to virtual learning full time.
Of the virtual students, 472 have been classified as disengaged because they have had an “F” or have been absent for 20% of the first nine weeks of school, according to Superintendent Bobby Ashley.
Blytheville School District is implementing the Engage Arkansas program to help relieve teachers’ pressure who are overwhelmed with keeping both virtual and in-person students engaged in their learning.
Although Ashley agrees that virtual learning has been tough so far, he says that students and parents share a responsibility in keeping themselves engaged in their learning.
“Change is not always easy and immediately,” said the superintendent. “It takes a little bit of time, but at the same time, they’re [students] are still held responsible and the parents are too, in helping to get their students up daily, ready daily, and to engage themselves.”
Letters have been sent out to students who are considered to be “disengaged” in their learning.
Ashley has been encouraging some virtual students to come back to school for in-person learning after Christmas break.
