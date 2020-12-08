Crews respond to overturned tanker on HWY 412 east of Paragould

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to an overturned tanker on Highway 412 east of Paragould in Greene County Tuesday night.
Sheriff Steve Franks says that the semi-truck was full of fuel and leaking on the road causing the whole highway to shut down.
Hazmat crews responded to the scene to help with the leak.
Crews confirmed around 10 p.m. Tuesday that the crash only involved the tanker and the driver was the only person reported injured from that crash.
That driver was airlifted from the scene to a Memphis hospital.
At around 10:30 p.m., our crew at the scene noticed that drivers were being allowed to and from Paragould on Highway 412 in a limited fashion.
Crews didn’t confirm the extent of the injuries or what caused the crash.
