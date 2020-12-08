Crittenden County judge, Marion fire chief hospitalized for 17 days with COVID-19

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - One of Crittenden County’s top leaders is on the mend after spending 17 days battling COVID-19 in the hospital.
Now, he’s sharing his story to warn others.
Most people in Crittenden County know Judge Woody Wheeless as an active, vibrant county leader. He’s also the Marion fire chief.
He has two demanding jobs that keep him busy.
“I consider myself a very active, healthy person,” said Wheeless.
But for the last several weeks he’s been away from those jobs and in the hospital battling COVID-19.
A few days after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, Wheeless noticed a change in his symptoms.
“I knew something was wrong. I was very lightheaded and dizzy,” said Wheeless. “I blacked out and fell on the kitchen floor and broke two ribs and collapsed a lung.”
That’s when the real battle began.
Medics rushed him to Methodist Hospital in Memphis.
“The hospitals are overwhelmed right now with COVID and I actually laid in the ER for three days before they could actually get a room for me to move me up into the COVID unit,” he said.
Fighting a collapsed lung on its own is hard. Add in COVID-19 and Wheeless found himself in the fight for his life.
“The morning that they came in and I was struggling to breathe so bad and they talked about a ventilator. I know ventilators help. I also know that some people are not successful coming off the ventilators,” said Wheeless. “When they start talking (about a ventilator), it just has a whole different perspective of your outlook for life.”
Fortunately, he didn’t need a ventilator. Instead, he received oxygen from a high-flow oxygen device.
Wheeler says he has had asthma his whole life but described it as well-controlled and said it hasn’t caused him any issues for years.
“I’ve been on a fire department for 30 years, so I’ve been very active,” said Wheeless.
He stayed in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward for 17 days, unable to see his family.
“That’s the hardest part of the whole thing. You sit there in that room and you have all kinds of emotions. You think about all these things and realize that you can’t see family members. Nobody can come to that floor,” said Wheeless.
Wheeless says he was able to FaceTime with his wife.
He wanted to share his story to urge others to take COVID-19 seriously.
“This is about our community and this is about our neighbors, our families, and our friends. We have got to get the message out and let people know this is the real deal,” said Wheeless. “So many people believe that it’s a hoax. They think that it’s political. I can tell you from my own experience, feeling like you’re going to lose your life, it’s none of those.”
He is urging people throughout the Mid-South to wear masks and social distance.
“We have to do a better job of staying away from people as much as we possibly can. If we want to try to turn this curve and get it going back down south again, because right now it’s running wild like wildfire,” said Wheeless.
Wheeless says he’s still dealing with a few issues, but he feels lucky to have survived.
Wheeless says his wife is doing fine and returned to work recently.
He’s hoping to be able to do the same in the next few weeks.
