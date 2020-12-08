Dr. Johnny Moore appointed Chancellor at Arkansas State University-Newport

In May, Pierpont was one of only six community colleges selected nationwide as a pilot college for the National Science Foundation Project Vision. The institution secured a nearly 300 percent increase in private donations to nearly $5 million, increased student retention by 15 percentage points, and decreased student loan default rates by 15 percentage points during his four-year tenure. “I am honored and humbled to be selected by Dr. Welch to take on this very important role for the university and the communities it serves,” Moore said. “ASU-Newport is a very strong and vibrant institution and will play a key role in the revitalization and growth in Northeast Arkansas. I am excited about returning home and becoming a part of this transformative work. I also look forward to meeting with students, faculty, and staff and building relationships in the communities served by the university.”