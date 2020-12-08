How to prevent space heater fires

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Something as simple as leaving a space heater unattended can lead to structure fires.
According to Kennett Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett, space heater fires are not uncommon.
“We’ll usually have four or five calls a year that’s related to space heaters,” Hamlett said.
One of the most recent calls they responded to was a total structure loss due to a space heater.
“The young family lost everything they had,” Hamlett said.
He said it’s important to remember not to leave space heaters on all the time.
“If somebody’s using a space heater, one of the most important things is it needs to have 3-foot clearance on all sides all the way around it and the cord needs to be plugged directly into the wall,” he said.
He recommended buying space heaters with overheat sensors and tip over sensors.
“If the space heater tips over, it shuts it off, if it gets too hot, with the overheat sensor, it shuts it off. That’s the kind of things we need everyone to look at,” he said.
He also said it’s important to make sure your smoke detectors are working correctly.
“They need a smoke detector in all their bedrooms, all their sleeping areas, there needs to be one in the hallway,” he said.
“We want everybody to be safe, we wish we could foresee these kind of things happening and to help somebody in advance but there’s no way of course for us to do it, we want them to be prepared.”
According to the most recent numbers from National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.
