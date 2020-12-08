JPD: SkyCops catching suspects red-handed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been over a year since Jonesboro Police Department began implementing and installing SkyCops in crime hotspots across town. Chief Rick Elliott said they’ve seen a huge benefit from the systems.
In November, there were 14 incidents in Jonesboro, 12 of which were cleared or solved from video footage captured by the SkyCops.
Chief Elliott considers this a success, and it’s been the case ever since the first camera was installed.
It’s captured people red-handed.
“We’ve had shots fired, a shootout, another vehicle chasing a vehicle, and firing shots at them. It was all captured on video,” he said. “We’ve had somebody shooting at a house on Race Street that was captured on video. We had some juveniles breaking into a car lot underneath the camera.”
The city in the past year added recording capabilities to the traffic cameras. Twenty across town can record.
“With this kind of technology, we can do more obviously solving more criminal cases,” he said. “On the traffic cameras, we’re working and clearing up accident investigations.”
The department has budgeted for an additional 8 SkyCops to be purchased and installed in 2021.
Chief Elliott wants these installed in the North section of Jonesboro and at Craighead Forrest Park.
“We’re always reevaluating our hotspots in the city so as crime trends come and go, as you look at our monthly reports, we will place those where the hotspots are,” he said.
This purchase isn’t official yet. Jonesboro City Council must approve this budget first.
The department’s SkyCop Committee is still in place. They work to help find funds for the SkyCops. Chief Elliott said if members of the community seek to purchase one themselves, they can do so and place it where they see fit.
