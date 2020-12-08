Man dies in rollover crash on Sharp County farm

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is dead after a rollover crash on a Sharp County farm.
A report from the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Billy Bob Billingsly was killed in the rollover.
Crews were called to a farm southwest of Ash Flat on Dec. 7.
Ash Flat Fire and Rescue, Spring River Ambulance, and the Sharp County Sheriffs Office attempted to save the victim’s life but were unsuccessful.
Sharp County Coroner Renee Circle pronounced Billingsly dead at the scene.
