Mayor in no hurry to select new police chief

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen is in the process of selecting a new police chief.
She says that she is not in a hurry to make a hasty decision.
On Nov. 30th Chief Chadwick Henson said he would be stepping away to pursue a career in the private sector.
Lewallen says that she is looking internally for the most qualified candidate.
“Of course, I’m hearing from citizens in the community, which is good because that means that they are aware and they’re interested,” Lewallen said, “We need feedback from our citizens on what they think would be the best thing to do.”
Henson will serve until Dec. 31.
Lewallen says that she is working with Henson and other officers to find the best fit.
Region 8 News will bring you more updates once that announcement is made.
