$1.5 million dispensary to open just outside of Hardy

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A state-of-the-art dispensary for medical marijuana is close to being finished in Fulton County. When it’s done, it will be one of the few dispensaries in northeast Arkansas.
The $1.5 million project, named the Spring River Dispensary, has been under construction since mid-September and should be open by mid-December.
The facility will feature room to grow 200 plants in a secure area separated from the dispensary. Over $100,000 was spent on the dispensary’s security, with biometrics used at each entry point. To enter the facility, you’ll need a cannabis ID.
The property, built in Fulton County, could soon be a part of the City of Hardy in Sharp County after an annex.
Those who are leading the way in the construction, including Sharp County coroner Renee Clay-Circle, have asked the city of Hardy to annex the property.
“There’s no one between our city limits,” Ernie Rose, Mayor of Hardy said. “This new annexation [will] be about 80 acres of ground brought into the city limits.”
Mayor Rose and the City of Hardy have followed suit and the process to annex the land has begun. He says the city has done everything they’ve needed to do, but now it is in the hands of Fulton County Judge Gary Clayton.
“[Sharp County Judge Gene Moore] is reviewing,” Rose said. “He will sign an order and it’ll come back to the city and the city council will meet and pass a resolution, an ordinance, then it will go back to the Fulton County Judge.”
Rose says the dispensary will be a tremendous asset to the area.
“There’s no question about any new business coming in is going to bring a tax revenue in for us,” Rose said. “We look forward to the extra traffic coming and going.”
