Nettleton split a doubleheader Tuesday with Beebe. The Lady Raiders won 58-30 to improve to 6-2 on the season. The Badgers won the nightcap 58-49 to move to
The Earle boys dominated a 2A-3 matchup at East Poinsett County. The Bulldogs won 83-41.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/8/20)
Nettleton 58, Beebe 30 (Girls)
Beebe 58, Nettleton 49 (Boys)
Earle 83, East Poinsett County 41 (Boys)
Earle 48, East Poinsett County 21 (Girls)
LR Central 65, Jonesboro 55 (Boys)
Jonesboro 64, LR Central 52 (Girls)
Ridgefield Christian 66, Mammoth Spring 45 (Boys)
Batesville 66, Valley Springs 47 (Boys)
Batesville 57, Valley Springs 30 (Girls)
Manila 76, Harrisburg 31 (Boys)
Gosnell 75, Piggott 30 (Boys)
Osceola 59, Corning 37 (Boys)
Osceola 61, Corning 47 (Girls)
Newport 72, Cave City 64 (Boys)
Newport 56, Cave City 21 (Girls)
Southside 54, Highland 29 (Girls)
Viola 59, Calico Rock 23 (Girls)
Rector 68, Cross County 38 (Girls)
Conway 44, West Memphis 38 (Boys)
Conway 67, Marion 55 (Girls)
Thayer (MO) 71, Salem 35 (Boys)
Salem 60, Thayer (MO) 43 (Girls)
Senath-Hornersville (MO) 44, Armorel 42 (Girls)
Harding Academy 52, Riverview 29 (Girls)
White County Central 58, Sloan-Hendrix 37 (Boys)
Clarendon 65, Augusta 22 (Girls)
Sheridan 70, Bald Knob 48 (Girls)
