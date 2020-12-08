Nettleton students to speak with NASA Astronauts aboard Space Station

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students from Nettleton STEAM will get the opportunity Thursday to hear and chat with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
In this once in a lifetime experience, students in grades 3-6 science classes will have the opportunity to share in a conversation with NASA astronauts Shannon Walker and Kate Rubins.
Nettleton STEAM is a project-based learning public school serving third through sixth grades.
This will be the first time the space station has communicated directly with anyone in Arkansas.
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first scientists boarding the space station for extended study, NASA offered the chance for young scientists here on Earth to earn the opportunity to communicate with the scientists currently aboard.
In partnership with Arkansas State University and Arkansas PBS, the downlink event will be broadcast to students across Arkansas.
Former President and Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton will give prerecorded opening remarks, and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will give prerecorded closing remarks.
The event will take place using prerecorded video questions and social distancing for those attending in person.
In a NASA release, linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS).
Through NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Students in grades K-12 can participate in NASA’s newest mission through the agency’s Moon Pod Essay Contest, which challenges students to imagine leading a one-week lunar expedition.
The Earth-to-space call will air live at 11:25 a.m. EST Thursday, Dec. 10, on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.