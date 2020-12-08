Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony was held in Cape Girardeau on Monday, December 7.
The somber remembrance was held at the the Broadway flood gate at 11 a.m.
For more than three decades, in conjunction, the American Legion Post 63, VFW Post 3838, local Marine Corps. League and the Disabled American Veterans have held a remembrance day ceremony.
Dennis Woeltje said it’s important to honor and remember all who fought and died that day, and to continue sharing the history with children today.
“History is not being taught in our schools like it should be, and this is something that can bring it to their attention; that great things that have happened in this country for the freedoms that they enjoy,” Woeltje said. “They need to know. They need to find out about it and the parents need to take home this story too.”
A wreath with roses and other flowers were placed into the Mississippi River to honor the lives lost 79-years ago when the Japanese conducted a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
December 7 is annually set aside to honor the 2,403 United State citizens killed on this day in 1941.
On the next day, the United States declared war on Japan, entering World War II.
