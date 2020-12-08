Region 8 woman killed in crash

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 woman was killed in a crash in Mississippi County.
According to Arkansas State Police, Luvenia Trainer, 62, of Blytheville was parked on the shoulder of HWY 151 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
A truck driven by Kevin Sanders, 37, of Blytheville was traveling north on HWY 151.
Trainer attempted to make a u-turn.
Sander’s truck hit Trainer’s vehicle in the driver’s side door.
Trainer died from the crash.
Sanders was injured and taken to a Memphis hospital.
The Blytheville Fire Department, Blytheville Police Department, Gosnell Police Department, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, and Mississippi County Rescue Squad assisted ASP with the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.