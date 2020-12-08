Trumann seeks grant to improve drainage

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayor Barbara Lewallen, State Representative Johnny Rye, and the U.S. Corps of Engineers met to discuss a grant to help with drainage from Jonesboro to Trumann.
This will improve the quality of life for not only Trumann residents but those in Jonesboro.
“This problem is going to be a bigger problem if we don’t get help pretty quick within the next 2-3 years because this is going to affect the southern part of Craighead County, Jonesboro,” Rye said.
On Tuesday, Lewallen said that this project has been in the works for two years.
There are flooding issues in Trumann, and she says this project will improve road conditions making day-to-day life better.
Trumann is very flat, and the flooding has caused damage to streets, the sewage system, and the city’s image, so having an improved drainage system is critical, according to Lewallen.
“If you have big rain events where water doesn’t drain and instead it’s standing on the streets, then it’s impeding peoples’ ability to get to work and do the things they do on a daily basis,” Lewallen said.
Rye says that a project of this scale hasn’t happened since 1972, involving about 14 miles of drainage from Jonesboro to Trumann.
The biggest issue is funding. The Corps agreed to apply for a flood plain management study, which will allow the city of Trumann to apply for the appropriate grants needed to complete the project.
It’ll take about six months to complete the study, and the project will cost anywhere from 3 to 6 million dollars.
Since it is such a complicated process, the city of Trumann is unsure how long it will take to complete the project, but they will continue to apply for funding and are excited to get the project completed.
