Water line interrupts learning at Blytheville High School

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville High School has had to switch to virtual learning this week due to a water line causing a flood in their auditorium.
Superintendent Bobby Ashley says the water line leak began Friday, leading them to cut off their water.
Over the weekend, the water was mysteriously cut back on, flooding the auditorium and causing Blytheville High School to transition into virtual learning on Monday.
Ashley says the issue is disruptive to students’ learning.
“A day that our kids are not being in person with their teacher is a day they get behind a little bit,” Ashley said.
Ashley says he does not have proof of who turned the water back on.
Blytheville High School will be virtual on Wednesday because the issue has not yet been resolved.
