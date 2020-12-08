What you need to know: Dec. 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Areas of fog will be possible on an otherwise quiet and frosty December morning.
This lingering fog may affect temperatures for some of us.
Overall, our stretch of dry weather continues today through midweek as high-pressure shifts toward the Atlantic Seaboard.
A warming trend carries us into the low and mid-60s before our next chance of rain arrives.
On Friday, around ¾” rainfall is possible with a passing cold front. Some rain might hang around for Saturday morning but much of the weekend looks dry and colder.
News Headlines
British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine.
Nashville, Tennesse, police investigate the death of a nurse that was shot and killed on her way to work.
Sufficient ICU beds and staff are becoming precious resources for Arkansas hospitals. But hospitals are also relying on negative pressure rooms now more than ever.
A Paragould family’s home was destroyed in a fire. We’ll tell you how you can help them.
The most wonderful time of the year is also one of the most stressful, and that’s even more true this year. Experts say don’t be afraid to seek help if the holidays become too stressful.
