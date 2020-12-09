A-State football game with Incarnate Word cancelled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This Saturday’s Arkansas State football game with Incarnate Word will not happen.
According to a media release from A-State, the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Cardinals’ program.
A-State officials also said they got word today from Incarnate Word about the issue.
“Even though we’ve seen cancelations and postponements across the country this season and dealt with these scheduling challenges ourselves, it is still disappointing news for our team that we aren’t going to be able play this game,” A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said in the media release. “We were looking forward to being back in Centennial Bank Stadium, especially for our seniors, but understand UIW’s situation.”
The game will not be rescheduled.
A source close to the A-State football program told Region 8 Sports that they’re trying to find a new opponent for Saturday. The Red Wolves are looking to complete a 12 game regular season in the midst of a pandemic.
