Another Warm Day Expected on Thursday

Temperatures will once again be in the 60s providing another warm December day. Some may see the 70s! Clouds increase on Friday, but the rain doesn’t arrive until later in the day. That should give us enough time for southerly winds to push temperatures into the 60s. The rain will be the heaviest overnight, and we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch for most. Some could see around an inch, though. Colder air comes behind the rain putting us in the 40s Sunday into next week. Overnight temperatures will go below freezing.