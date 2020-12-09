Arkansas records 2,327 new cases; Craighead County ranks 3rd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reports 2,327 new cases in the state, with Craighead County ranking third with 125 new cases.
Hospitalizations are down 17, setting at 1,064, with those on ventilators down three at 179.
Active cases in the state are up 304, with 18,765 cases active.
An additional 34 people have died from the virus. The statewide death total is 2,786.
So far, for December, 99,561 PCR tests and 19,695 antigen tests have been conducted.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted there was a delay in the computer system, which delayed the Dec. 9 COVID-19 report.
On Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Gov. Hutchinson will be in Jonesboro for a community meeting at the Red Wolf Convention Center.
