Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to UAPB

A-State turned the ball over just four times in the second half, but was unable to take the lead. The Red Wolves trailed by six points until the final seven minutes, mounting a comeback to tie the game at 74 with nine seconds to play. A-State struggled at the free throw line shooting 61 percent (17-28) for the game, 15-of-24 (63 percent) in the second half. The Red Wolves split a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining, tying the score, but A-State was whistled for a foul with 0.9 seconds remaining and UAPB knocked down the first to set the final score.