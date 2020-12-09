Church rebuilds two years after devastating fire

FAIR OAKS, Ark. (KAIT) - In Cross County, a church family is rejoicing. They’re doing something difficult, rebuilding their church during a pandemic.
After a two-year wait and a fire that devastated Fair Oaks Assembly of God, they have begun their rebuilding process.
The project started two months ago, and a steel frame was erected just four days ago.
Rodney Eldridge, the lead pastor, says that it has been an emotional experience members saw the progress for the first time on Sunday. Everyone is thankful to have their church home back soon after the fire destroyed the church on Aug. 18, 2018.
“It was very emotional, you know, we watched ashes over there at one time, and now we see, well the Bible says, you know, he can bring beauty out of ashes, and that’s what we’re expecting once again,” said Eldridge.
Since the fire, they’ve met in their youth building.
Eldridge says that they have faced many obstacles.
The pandemic has made prices of steel and lumber go up.
They had church online and in the parking lot at one point to facilitate all of their members safely. A bigger church will be a relief.
He says that he has set a goal to be fully rebuilt by Easter 2021.
