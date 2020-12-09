Dec. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Dec. 9, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We continue a warming trend today into the low 60s as high pressure builds to our west.
Very little rainfall is expected until a cold front reaches Region 8 this weekend.
Showers should develop Friday and last through Saturday morning, leaving us with under one inch of rainfall.
Dry but colder weather arrives early next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are searching for a suspect in a deadly overnight shooting. Aaron Castleberry has the latest developments in a live report at the top of the hour.
A trucker was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after his tanker rolled over, shutting down Highway 412.
ICYMI: With the state setting new records in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, KAIT and St. Bernards teamed up for an online conversation, “Fact vs. Fiction.”
A week after the town’s top cop announced he was stepping down, one Region 8 mayor says she’s in no hurry to replace him.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.