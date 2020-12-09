Delta Care-A-Van COVID-19 testing benefits rural areas

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Delta Care-A-Van was in Harrisburg offering up free COVID drive-thru testing on Wednesday.
The Delta Care-A-Van has been all around Region 8 this week, visiting 9 areas including, Harrisburg, Wynne, Blytheville, and Marion.
This free drive-thru testing event was led by the Delta Population Health Institute (DPHI) and the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine medical students at Arkansas State University.
They aim to offer services to rural areas.
Dr. Jennifer Conner, deputy director of DHPI, says that it’s important to provide rural areas with the resources needed to provide plenty of tests. She says that the caravan is designed and fully equipped just for rural locations.
“Really just try to reach the remote areas, the rural areas that need drive-thru testing,” said Conner. “Again, taking our mobile unit out to the hard to reach populations, maybe those without transportation or the ability to go to a larger city to get tested.”
Conner says that they have seen an increase in people getting tested.
They typically perform 80 to 85 tests a day.
So far, they have tested about 700 people.
Conner says that they have seen a lot of people getting tested after Thanksgiving gatherings.
