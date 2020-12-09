Former Arkansas State football coach Ray Perkins passes away

Ray Perkins served as Arkansas State football coach in the 1992 season. (Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison | December 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:02 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas State football coach passed away.

AL.com was first to report that Ray Perkins died Wednesday at the age of 79. Perkins coached the Indians to a 2-9 record in 1992. They won a home game vs. Southern Illinois and a road game at Louisiana. Perkins left A-State after the 1992 season to become the New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

The Petal, Mississippi native was a head coach in the SEC, NFL, & JUCO. He had two stints in the pros with the Giants (1982) & the Buccaneers (1987-1990). Perkins was Alabama head coach from 1983-1986. He also led the Jones County Junior College program in 2012 & 2013.

He had a decorated playing career. Perkins was an All-American wide receiver at Alabama in the 1960’s. He was the 1966 SEC Player of the Year. Perkins was a part of 2 national title teams with the Crimson Tide, he also won Super Bowl V with the Baltimore Colts.

