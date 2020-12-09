Former Piggott football coach arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Piggott football coach has been arrested on suspicion of forgery, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
Michael Harrell was arrested after an investigation into the forgery involving Arkansas Department of Health documents.
Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said in October that there was an active criminal investigation over an incident involving a Piggott High School student.
Ellington said he received a call Sept. 25 from state health officials on the issue.
“I was told the department had come into possession of a letter purporting to remove COVID-19 quarantine requirements from a Piggott High School student,” Ellington said in October.
Officials with ADH found out that they had not issued a letter for the individual. An Arkansas State Police investigation was soon launched.
A $1,500 bond was set Wednesday for Harrell, who will be arraigned Jan. 4 in circuit court.
Harrell was also reassigned back in September to a teaching position at the school. At the time, officials said Harrell would no longer coach, attend games or practices or carry out any duties as athletic director.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
