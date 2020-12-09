Furniture manufacturers can’t meet the demand

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many families lounge on sofas or in comfy recliners, it might be time to buy new, but the pandemic has impacted even this, too.
Manufacturers are overwhelmed as their factories are limited.
Gamble Home owner Chris Gamble said they’re running at 120-150 percent sales capacity but their customers have to wait months to receive their furniture.
“Most of the factories right now are only running anywhere from 50-65 percent and the demand is up over 100 percent,” he said.
He attributed it to the Coronavirus pandemic. He said workers are exposed, then quarantined, or cannot work with their children at home.
He said it depends on the individual manufacturer on how long your wait time is.
On average, it takes 20-26 weeks. Some manufacturers can take 32-36 weeks. This makes some shoppers look around.
“A lot of them are not happy about it but, I mean, it’s just one of those things we’ve got to overcome as we go. We don’t really have a choice right now,” he said.
Those customers who think they can find their needs met faster at other locations, do not.
Gamble said they return saying everyone has a long wait time and ends up buying. He said their overall sales are up this year, despite the price increases.
“We’ve had a price increase across the board,” he said. “Anywhere from mattresses to furniture to everything. We are absorbing all of them that we can and we’ve done really good about absorbing them but it’s been anywhere from a 5-20 percent price increase.”
