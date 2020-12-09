Jackson County justices approve to pay several employees thousands in hazard pay

JACKSON CO., Ark. (KAIT) - Jackson County will reward several county employees after they reevaluated their yearly budget. On average, around seven employees will receive about $7,000.
It’s all possible after the county was able to preserve around $270,000 in its general fund. The money was saved due to several county employees who were furloughed and many departments on strict budgets.
Those who had to continue to work, like the elected officials, the Office of Emergency Services, and those in the landfill had to work up to and over 60 hours a week for months with skeleton crews.
The quorum court said because they worked hard to save money, they now want to reward those who carried on through it all.
“[We want] to let those people I guess you can say come and be whole and put forth the money to them to let them know they are appreciated. Mainly, they had to work harder, they had to work more because they didn’t have anyone working for them,” Chairman of the Finance Committee Tommy Young said.
Just last month, the quorum court also approved to pay all county employees $500.
It was a gesture to let them know they, too, are appreciated.
The quorum court will meet again on December 17th to discuss next year’s budget. Young says things are looking good for Jackson County.
