Jonesboro police investigating fatal shooting

Jonesboro police investigating homicide
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 9, 2020 at 1:50 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 5:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for the gunman in a fatal Tuesday night shooting.

According to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, officers responded to the 3600-block of Highland Drive just before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old white man had been shot.

Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smith said officers are searching for a suspect, but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Jonesboro police at (870)-935-5657. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

