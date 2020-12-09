Jonesboro police investigating fatal shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for the gunman in a fatal Tuesday night shooting.
According to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the police department, officers responded to the 3600-block of Highland Drive just before 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old white man had been shot.
Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Smith said officers are searching for a suspect, but did not provide any further details.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call Jonesboro police at (870)-935-5657. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
