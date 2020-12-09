Lack of health screenings during pandemic raises concern

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On average, 150,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer annually, but doctors have been seeing that number go down.
This is not because cases have gone down or a cure has been found, but people are avoiding screenings because of COVID-19 concerns.
According to gastroenterologist Dr. Matt Garner, fewer people getting screenings can create another health crisis, leaving many people dying because the cancer was found too late.
“That bothers all of us as we take care of patients,” said Dr. Garner. “We want to diagnose early, we want to treat with lesser types of treatment, and we want people to be restored to health. If they’re diagnosed later, those things become more difficult.”
Dr. Garner says that it is imperative that people still get regular health screenings to prevent any diseases like prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer from advancing.
Clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, so non-COVID patients can still get regular health screenings safely.
