Man arrested in witness bribery case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a witness bribery charge after he reportedly gave $25 to a victim in a rape case to say it did not happen, according to Jonesboro police.
Jerety Hardaway, 28, Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 8 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police got a call Nov. 30 about the juvenile victim being recorded, with the video being put on social media.
In the video, the victim was asked about the Caspirin Gibson case.
“The adult male then asked when you went over to Caspirin Gibson’s house, did he try and rape you, the juvenile said no,” the affidavit noted. “The adult male then asked the juvenile if, when he was at Caspirin Gibson house, did he try and hold you hostage, and the juvenile said no. The adult male then asked why did the Police say that then, the juvenile male stated that they told me to say that so I could get out of jail.”
Jonesboro police say they later spoke to a family member of the juvenile about the situation. The family member told police that Hardaway paid the victim to make the video and put it on social media, the affidavit noted.
Police also spoke with the victim.
“(The victim) then stated that Hardaway told him he would give him $25 and let him use the WiFi. (The victim) then stated he was afraid not to do and that it took three or four times to do it because every time he would ask the question about why, he would say (Gibson raped (victim)) and Hardaway would make him do it again,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim told police that after he made the video, Hardaway gave him the $25. From there, the victim said he went with someone else to a nearby store to buy two boxes of brownies, pizza rolls and a Coke.
Officers also got a call from Gibson Dec. 4. Gibson told police that he got a call from Hardaway, saying Hardaway recorded the victim say that Gibson did not do this.
The family member of the juvenile also said after she saw the video, she was angry and went to speak with Hardaway.
“(She) went to confront Hardaway and he would not talk with her about it and told her to get off his property,” Jonesboro police said.
A $50,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Hardaway in the case.
Hardaway will be in court Jan. 22.
