Man arrested in witness bribery case

“The adult male then asked when you went over to Caspirin Gibson’s house, did he try and rape you, the juvenile said no,” the affidavit noted. “The adult male then asked the juvenile if, when he was at Caspirin Gibson house, did he try and hold you hostage, and the juvenile said no. The adult male then asked why did the Police say that then, the juvenile male stated that they told me to say that so I could get out of jail.”