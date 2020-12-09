MODOC fights COVID-19 in state prisons, COVID-killing technologies to be implemented

Other viral-containment steps include: restricted offender movement; limited group sizes; use of video and tablets for educational and religious programming; screening of all staff and others entering any facility, with temperature checks; strict sanitation schedules and guidelines; ample cleaning supplies at every prison; a designated point person at each facility to ensure adherence to the sanitizing schedule and availability of soap and sanitizer; around-the-clock on-site medical care at every prison; training in COVID-19 preparation and response for all staff; COVID-19-enhanced pandemic protocols implemented at every prison; isolation cells, wings and units at every prison; quarantine strategies for offenders and staff; and shelter-in-place and testing processes for enhanced care units.