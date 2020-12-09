Officer receives award after helping runaway, learns runaway is a sex trafficking victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer’s time spent helping a 13-year-old runaway earlier this year helped uncover a sex trafficking case, with the officer being honored for his work.
Cpl. Adam Hampton was called in for a runaway case in May 2020. At the scene, he learned the juvenile had been missing for two weeks out of the Springdale area.
As the pair waited for the parents to arrive and pick him up, the officer got to know the boy.
That’s when he learned the truth, he was a victim of sex trafficking.
On Wednesday, Hampton was awarded the Crimestoppers of Jonesboro 2020 Officer of the Year.
“I was glad to be able to help. I had seen something wasn’t right. I got to digging a little further,” he said. “Hopefully saving him from that hopefully saved a lot of other children, young boys and girls in Northwest Arkansas where the suspect was from.”
Hope Found works to help sex trafficking victims. They were contacted immediately after Hampton learned of sex trafficking.
Advisory Board Member Jen Vincent said she was shocked to hear Hampton called them.
“When someone calls, it’s rare that we hear from a male. To hear Adam call and say, ‘I have a young man,’ that was something a little different for us,” she said.
While sex trafficking isn’t a good thing, Vincent said it’s in a lot of places.
“It’s more prevalent in Northeast Arkansas than you realize and it’s definitely more prevalent Jonesboro than most people know,” she said.
Hampton said it’s important to care about what someone is saying to you.
“Every time you talk to somebody, listen to what they have to say,” he said. “They tell you stuff in conversations that you might not pick up on so just listen to everything they have to say and pick up on the little clues.”
