Paragould resident puts up Christmas lights for a good cause

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - You’ve likely noticed more Christmas lights going up in neighborhoods. Paragould resident Robbie Mullins got his display up in late November.
This year, he’s teaming up with a Greene County Tech student to raise money for a good cause.
The display Robbie put together took a bit of time, but he doesn’t mind it. After all, he’s been putting up Christmas lights for the better part of 40 years!
“Every year, I try to collect more pieces and continue to add to it,” Robbie said. “Just to enhance the lights and for more people to enjoy it every year and bring them back, to keep them more interested, saying ‘what’s he gonna do this year?’”
And this year, he wanted to find a way to use his lights to give back.
“I’ve always been kind of passionate about our veterans and wanting to repay them for all their sacrifices,” Mullins said.
Enter Kyleigh Boone, a freshman at Greene County Tech. She shares the same passion for local veterans as Robbie does, as we mentioned in 2018 about her efforts to raise money for the Military Order for the Purple Heart.
The two connected when Kyleigh’s softball team held a fundraiser last year. Then, due to COVID-19, the group was left without an opportunity to raise money this year.
“I [saw] an opportunity there with Kyleigh and we got together and teamed up,” Robbie said. “I think it’s going to be a great thing for our local veterans.”
Kyleigh says it’s great to have a way to help out this year.
“It feels great, especially considering that we’re giving help since we couldn’t do much this year,” she said.
The display is on Hillview Drive just off Highway 49. If you’d like to donate, there’s a bucket near the driveway, or you can donate through his Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.