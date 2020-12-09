Police investigate vandalism at Strawfloor Cemetery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons responsible for knocking down a half-dozen headstones at a local cemetery this week.
According to an incident report, officers went to the 1100 block of Strawfloor Drive Dec. 8 after getting a call about the vandalism.
A witness told police she was walking her dog around 3:15 p.m. Dec. 8 when she noticed the damage.
Police believe the vandalism happened between Nov. 1 and Dec. 8.
The vandalism is considered a felony, with damage at least $500.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
