Poplar Bluff woman sentenced for sexually exploiting a child, sending photos to former police and school resource officer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff woman was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday, December 8 for her role in a child pornography investigation back in February.
A federal judge in Cape Girardeau sentenced 28-year-old Amber M. Longhibler to 20 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor.
After serving her sentence, Longhibler will be placed on supervised release for 20 years and she will be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Longhibler admitted during her guilty plea hearing in that she used her cell phone to take sexually explicit images of a girl.
Investigators said the pictures were of a nude 11-year-old girl.
Longhibler went on to say that she then sent the images she took to co-defendant Brandon M. Hopper.
Hopper was a law enforcement officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department and a school resource officer at the time.
The United States Attorney’s Office said Hopper pleaded guilty to related charges and will be sentenced in January.
Back in February, investigators reported they found pornography on Hopper’s phone, which included a video of an adult male and a four-year-old girl, and a video of an adult male and a 10-year-old girl.
This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.
