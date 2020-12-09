Project Warm Jonesboro kicks off coat drive with the Foundation of Arts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Project Warm Jonesboro and the Foundation of Arts started their coat drive Wednesday morning to help those without get through the winter.
Donations can be dropped off at the Forum lobby located on Church Street.
New or gently used coats, scarves, gloves or mittens, and beans are accepted.
Notes of encouragement will be written by the audience from the opening night of the annual “Nutcracker” production and attached to each donation received as a way to show the recipients that there is someone out there who cares about them.
“It is just very empowering to know that someone cares about you,” said FOA Office Manager Morgan Pruitt. “It’s hard to care about yourself when you’re in a low place and knowing that someone else is supporting you even in mind is just really important, I think.”
Pruitt says they are hoping to have a large turnout in donations.
The coat drive is a “drop off only” event from Dec. 9 until Dec. 11 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
