Ramirez scores 18 pts, #13 Arkansas women sink SMU

DALLAS (AP) - Amber Ramirez hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 13 Arkansas rolled to a 79-47 win over SMU.
Makayla Daniels added 13 points and Chelsea Dungee had 12 for the Razorbacks, who showed no letdown coming off a win over then No. 4 Baylor on Sunday. Dungee and Ramirez each hit a pair of 3-pointers and then Destiny Slocum scored from distance as Arkansas raced to a 15-2 lead.
Daniels and Ramirez added 3s and the Razorbacks led 23-7 after one quarter, hitting 7 of 15 behind the arc and 1 of 2 inside.
Kayla White scored 15 points for the Mustangs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)