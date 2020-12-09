Settlement reached with child injured in school bus case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A settlement was reached earlier this month for a child injured when she was dragged several feet by a Nettleton school bus in 2017, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
A $10,000 settlement was given in the case in Craighead County Circuit Court involving Shirley Long and the Nettleton School District.
Shirley Long filed the complaint in June 2018 on behalf of the child.
According to court records, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Kathleen Street in Sept. 2017.
The court records noted that when the child exited the bus, a bus driver shut the door on the child’s backpack. From there, the bus driver began to drive off, dragging the child several feet before seeing the child and stopping the bus.
Of the $10,000, $236.10 will go toward Medicaid and reimbursement of medical expenses paid on behalf of the child, while the law firm of Rainwater, Holt and Sexton will receive $3,571.92 for expenses of the lawsuit and $3,095 for attorney’s fees.
The remainder - $3,096.98 - will go to Long for the benefit of the child for education and school-related expenses, court records noted.
