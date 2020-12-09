Sheriff: Man found passed out with drugs, cash, loaded pistol

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces multiple felony charges after deputies said they found him passed out behind the wheel with various drugs, including LSD and THC-infused candies, and a loaded pistol.
According to a Wednesday news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling State Highway 9 north of Melbourne just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, spotted a pickup truck stopped in the intersection of Newburg Road.
When the deputy approached the vehicle, he reportedly saw 35-year-old Paul Chavis of Glencoe slumped over the steering wheel.
“The vehicle was in drive, and Chavis had a foot on both the accelerator and the brake pedals,” the report stated.
After waking Chavis and putting the vehicle into park, the deputy then deployed his K9 partner. The canine gave a positive alert on the truck, Chief Deputy Charley Melton said.
During a probable cause search of the truck, the deputy reportedly found several smoking devices and plastic baggies containing a “white crystalline substance” that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Melton said the deputy also found LSD, marijuana, THC-infused candies, digital scales, a loaded pistol, and $13,800 in cash.
During a Mirandized interview, Melton said Chavis “admitted to distributing methamphetamine.”
A judge found probable cause to charge Chavis with the following:
- Possession with the purpose to deliver methamphetamine more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams
- Possession with the purpose to deliver a Schedule I or II controlled substance not Methamphetamine / Cocaine less than 2 grams
- Possession with the purpose to deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance more than 4 ounces but less than 25 pounds
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to analyze methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to ingest methamphetamine (3 counts)
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
Chavis is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on Dec. 23.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.