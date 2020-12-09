St. Louis Cardinals extend affiliation with Memphis Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Louis Cardinals have extended their affiliation with the Memphis Redbirds making the Redbirds their top affiliate since 1998.
“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals; there is no better franchise to be affiliated with,” said Peter B. Freund, Principal Owner of the Memphis Redbirds. “We have the greatest fans and best ballpark in Triple-A and look forward to celebrating even more championships over the next decade.”
The Redbirds have won four Pacific Coast League titles and a Triple-A National Championship n 2018.
