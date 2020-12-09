UAPB cancels Thursday’s matchup with Arkansas State women’s basketball

Thursday’s Arkansas State women’s basketball game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the UAPB women’s basketball program.
The game was canceled after UAPB contacted A-State, informing them on Wednesday that they are unable to play the game.
“I believe our team had better preparation time and they were excited to play,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “However, the health and safety of both programs comes first and foremost, as it should. With everything our team has been through, I am just glad anytime we get to compete. We need to not take that for granted. Thankfully, we have a game on Friday versus Williams Baptist and four games over the next seven days, similar to a conference tournament format. We do look forward to continuing our series with UAPB next year.”
Arkansas State returns to action Friday, Dec. 11 to open a doubleheader with the A-State men’s basketball squad, hosting Williams Baptist. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT. The broadcast can be watched live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket.
