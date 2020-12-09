Walmart closing store for ‘additional cleaning’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Shoppers needing to stock up on groceries and holiday gifts will have to wait until Friday if they plan to shop at the Paragould Walmart Supercenter.
The store announced Wednesday it would close at 2 p.m. for “additional cleaning and stocking.”
The store, which is located at 2802 W. Kingshighway, will remain closed until 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Store management confirmed they would be closing, but deferred to comment.
Region 8 News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate offices for more details but have yet to hear back. We will update this story when we do.
