AAA survey shows rise in speeding, aggressive driving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Reports of speeding and aggressive driving has surged, a 2019 AAA survey suggests that men are more likely to speed and drive aggressively than women.
Sargent Clark Parrot with Missouri Highway Patrol said he is seeing this behavior a lot during the pandemic. “When this whole COVID thing started back in March, and through April, and May, we saw speed regularly in triple digits.”
Results show 52 percent of males in the U.S. drove 15 miles over the speed limits, and 44 percent of women did the same.
32 percent of men were more likely to have road rage, and 21 percent of women also showed this behavior.
Parrot said this is the leading cause of fatalities. “As of yesterday morning, 912 people have died statewide.”
AAA said this type of behavior is increasing this year because of the everyday stress and now the holidays, but Parrot said it is just not worth it.
“They have to obey all traffic laws and, in this context, specifically do the speed limit, pay attention to what you’re doing,” he said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to remember to follow these simple rules when driving: follow posted speed limits and be tolerant and forgiving.
“Take personal responsibility for yourself, we can’t be driving distracted, impaired in an aggressive manor, speeding,” he said.
